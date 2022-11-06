Five Pakistan policemen killed after over 150 dacoits attack police camp: Report

Karachi, November 6
At least five policemen, including an officer of the Deputy Superintendent rank, were killed and several other personnel taken hostage when over 150 dacoits attacked a police camp in Sindh province, a media report said on Sunday.
The incident happened on Saturday when the robbers attacked the police camp situated in Ghotki district of Sindh province and killed five of the policemen, Geo News reported.
“Over 150 dacoits attacked the police camp, killing five officers including a DSP and two SHOs,” said Javed Jiskani, the Deputy Inspector General of the range covering the Ghotki district.
He said that efforts are being made to recover the hostages, including the dead bodies of the deceased policemen that are in the possession of the robbers.
Attacks on police stations and defence outposts are common in Pakistan.
Last month in a similar incident two policemen were killed after armed men attacked a police station in South Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
In another incident in the Dera Ismail Khan area, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a police constable was killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on him while he was performing his duty in a police station.
