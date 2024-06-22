Five Pakistan soldiers killed in IED blast

Peshawar, June 21
Five Pakistani soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on a vehicle carrying security forces in restive Kurram tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the army said.
The five soldiers are identified as havildar Aqeel Ahmed, lance naik Muhammad Tafeer, sepoy Anosh Ruf, sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan and sepoy Haroon William.
