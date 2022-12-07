Five sentenced to death in Iran for killing soldier

Cairo, December 6

Iranian authorities sentenced five persons to death for allegedly killing an officer affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, state media said Tuesday. Eleven others received lengthy prison sentences.

The 13 men and three minors had been charged with killing Ruhollah Ajamian, an official from the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer branch of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, according to the report from IRNA, Iran’s state news agency.

The five individuals sentenced to death Monday were charged by Iran’s Revolutionary Court, along with eight others. Three boys were charged by Iran’s criminal court, according to the official reports.

Iran’s judiciary spokesperson, Masoud Setayeshi, who is cited in the report, provided no official evidence to support any of the mentioned accusations. — AP