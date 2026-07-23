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Home / World / Five soldiers killed in firing, pipe bombs blast in checkpoint attack in southern Thailand

Five soldiers killed in firing, pipe bombs blast in checkpoint attack in southern Thailand

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ANI
Updated At : 01:13 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Narathiwat [Thailand], July 23 (ANI): Five soldiers were killed after armed assailants opened fire and threw pipe bombs at a security checkpoint in Thailand's southern Narathiwat province, the Royal Army's Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) said on Thursday.

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According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Center of the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command, the attack took place on the evening of July 22 at the Bukeh Sami checkpoint in the Tanjong Mas Subdistrict Municipality area of Ra-ngae district, Narathiwat province, while personnel from the 45th Ranger Forces Regiment were carrying out security duties.

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The five personnel killed in the attack were identified as Sergeant Major First Class Teerayut Somakerd, Ranger Volunteer Wimol Dabthong, Ranger Volunteer Nattasit Kaewsena, Ranger Volunteer Solahuding Pi and Ranger Volunteer Zakariya Je-na.

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Expressing condolences, ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said the fallen personnel "made the ultimate sacrifice" while serving to protect the lives and property of people in the southern border provinces.

Following the attack, authorities began tracking the movement of the assailants and later discovered a vehicle believed to have been used in the assault in Si Sakhon district of Narathiwat province.

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"The vehicle was found burned by the assailants in an attempt to destroy evidence," ISOC said in an update on the incident.

Officials carried out forensic examinations at both the attack site and the location where the vehicle was recovered, collecting evidence to assist in identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

"All relevant agencies continue to coordinate their efforts to track down the assailants while enhancing security measures in the area to ensure public safety and confidence," the command said.

The authorities have pledged to intensify operations to apprehend the attackers and bring them before the law.

"The command affirms its commitment to accelerating efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice," ISOC Command said.

The southern border provinces of Thailand, including Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, have experienced years of separatist-related violence, with security personnel and civilians frequently targeted in attacks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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