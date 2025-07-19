DT
PT
Home / World / Five teen suicide bombers arrested at Afghan border

Five teen suicide bombers arrested at Afghan border

PTI
Peshawar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Five alleged Afghan suicide bombers, aged between 15 and 18 years, were arrested while attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan, security officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, the teen terrorists entered the Pakistani territory from Afghanistan and advanced towards Azizkhel and Mandikhel on July 17. Acting on prior intelligence, checkpoints were established across five locations.

On encountering security personnel, the bombers sought shelter in a mosque in the Besikhel area

and surrendered upon being challenged, the officials said.

All those arrested were Afghan nationals, and their ages ranged from 15 to 18 years, they said.

All were transferred to an undisclosed location for further interrogation, the officials said.

