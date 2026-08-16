DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys deliver 683 tonnes of assistance to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys deliver 683 tonnes of assistance to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:38 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Al Arish [Egypt], August 16 (ANI/WAM): Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week, comprising 67 trucks carrying 683 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in support of the Palestinian people and in response to their humanitarian needs amid the difficult conditions facing the Strip.

Advertisement

The convoys included shelter supplies and food items, which were prepared and loaded at the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in Al Arish under an organised mechanism that ensures the sorting, preparation and dispatch of aid in line with needs on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

The convoys are part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to stand by the Palestinian people and provide them with essential needs through the continuous dispatch of relief and food aid convoys.

Advertisement

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues its humanitarian mission to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people by providing various forms of humanitarian and relief assistance, reflecting the UAE's longstanding approach to giving and humanitarian solidarity. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts