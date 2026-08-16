Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys deliver 683 tonnes of assistance to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Al Arish [Egypt], August 16 (ANI/WAM): Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week, comprising 67 trucks carrying 683 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in support of the Palestinian people and in response to their humanitarian needs amid the difficult conditions facing the Strip.

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The convoys included shelter supplies and food items, which were prepared and loaded at the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in Al Arish under an organised mechanism that ensures the sorting, preparation and dispatch of aid in line with needs on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

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The convoys are part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to stand by the Palestinian people and provide them with essential needs through the continuous dispatch of relief and food aid convoys.

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Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues its humanitarian mission to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people by providing various forms of humanitarian and relief assistance, reflecting the UAE's longstanding approach to giving and humanitarian solidarity. (ANI/WAM)

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