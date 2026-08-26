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Home / World / Flash flood sweeps market and residential areas of Rasuwa district of Nepal bordering China

Flash flood sweeps market and residential areas of Rasuwa district of Nepal bordering China

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ANI
Updated At : 01:48 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], August 26 (ANI): A sudden outburst in the Bhotekoshi River flowing through the Rasuwa District bordering China has caused large-scale damage.

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As per officials, the flood hit the main market area of the district on Wednesday at around 9 am (local time).

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"A sudden flood in Rasuwa has caused damage to the market area including Syaprubesi. Initial reports have come that the flood that has been occurring for some time has caused great damage to the settlement and market area. The exact details of the flood damage have not yet been received," Narendra Pariyar, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, told ANI over the phone.

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"It has not rained here. The sun is shining here. It is not clear whether the glacier burst upstream or what happened. The flood was sudden. It is seen that the flood has affected the settlement. All the details have not yet been received," Pariyar added.

Authorities have urged residents living along riverbanks in five districts, including Chitwan, to move to safe locations as water levels in the Bhotekoshi River have risen significantly.

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Kathmandu post reported that authorities have yet to release a confirmed toll of deaths, injuries or property damage, but initial information from local officials points to significant destruction.

The Nepal government has deployed two Army helicopters for search and rescue operations. Prime Minister Balendra Shah has also called a meeting to discuss the flooding and the government response. Authorities have urged residents along the Trishuli river to move to safer areas as the flood moves downstream, the Kathmandu post reported.

The District Administration Office, Rasuwa, has advised residents in riverside areas of the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan districts to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority issued the advisory at around 9:30 am on Wednesday, citing a high flow of water in the Bhotekoshi River.

The authority urged people living along the rivers and streams in the affected areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations if necessary to reduce the risk of flooding and other related disasters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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