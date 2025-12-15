DT
Home / World / Flash floods kill at least 37 people in Morocco's Safi province

Flash floods kill at least 37 people in Morocco's Safi province

14 people remain hospitalised, including two in intensive care, following the disaster.

article_Author
Reuters
Rabat, Updated At : 05:59 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
Representational photo
At least 37 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Morocco’s Atlantic coastal province of Safi, Moroccan authorities said on Monday. According to an official statement, 14 people remain hospitalised, including two in intensive care, following the disaster.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday inundated homes and shops in the old town of the port city of Safi, swept away vehicles, and cut off several roads in and around the city, located about 300 km south of the Moroccan capital, Rabat. As residents assessed the damage and began cleaning flood-hit areas, schools in Safi were suspended on Monday, authorities said.

Videos shared by local media showed flooded streets, submerged vehicles, and rescue teams using boats to evacuate residents from affected neighbourhoods. One video posted by local news website safigoud.com showed a woman being pulled to safety after being trapped in muddy floodwaters near an ancient gate in Safi’s old town.

Authorities confirmed that at least 70 homes and shops were flooded in the incident. Morocco is currently witnessing heavy rainfall and snowfall in the Atlas Mountains after seven consecutive years of drought, which had significantly depleted major water reservoirs across the country.

