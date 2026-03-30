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Home / World / Flavio Bolsonaro calls for closer Brazil-US alignment at conservative conference

Flavio Bolsonaro calls for closer Brazil-US alignment at conservative conference

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ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Sao Paulo [Brazil], March 30 (ANI): Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, a presidential hopeful from the Liberal Party (PL-RJ), addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas and advocated for closer political and economic ties between Brazil and the United States, according to Brasil 247.

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His remarks come at a time when Brazil's political landscape is gearing up for a highly competitive 2026 presidential election, expected to see a tight contest between him and incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

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During his address on Saturday, Flavio Bolsonaro called on the international community to pay close attention to Brazil's electoral process. He urged foreign governments and institutions to apply diplomatic pressure regarding what he described as concerns over the functioning of democratic institutions in the country. He also emphasised Brazil's strategic importance as a potential supplier of rare earth minerals to the United States.

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Citing figures reported by Brasil 247, the senator noted that the United States relies on China for nearly 70 per cent of its rare earth imports, highlighting Beijing's dominance in refining and processing these critical materials. He underlined the significance of rare earth elements in powering technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced computing systems, and modern defence equipment, warning that supply disruptions could impact both innovation and national security.

Flavio Bolsonaro further appealed to international observers to monitor freedom of expression in Brazil and ensure transparency in the electoral process. He described Brazil's geopolitical role as crucial for Washington, suggesting that the country could either emerge as a strong regional ally or align with the rivals of the United States.

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In his speech, he criticised the current administration, alleging that President Lula has supported organisations he claimed are contrary to American interests. He also voiced support for former US President Donald Trump, expressing confidence that Trump would recognise Brazil's "true allies."

The senator attended the conference alongside his brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro. He also accused former US President Joe Biden of interfering in Brazil's 2022 elections, alleging efforts to support Lula's victory.

Additionally, Flavio Bolsonaro defended deeper economic cooperation between Brazil and the US, particularly in rare earth exploration, arguing that such collaboration could help reduce American dependence on China in this critical sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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