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Home / World / Flavio Bolsonaro claims he's Brazil's “elected president” after fleeing to US; Trump says he “won't get involved”

Flavio Bolsonaro claims he's Brazil's “elected president” after fleeing to US; Trump says he “won't get involved”

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Brasilia [Brazil], October 29 (ANI): Brazil's defeated right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro maintained on Wednesday that he remains the legitimate head of state following his arrival in the United States to begin a self-imposed exile. His combative declaration underscored ongoing political instability within the nation, where incumbent leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured a decisive runoff victory on Sunday.

"I am the elected president, and the criminals who stole Brazil's election are part of a criminal organisation that has established a tyranny," Bolsonaro asserted via an official statement posted on his X account, pointing to alleged ‘electoral fraud’.

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"I will lead the opposition from here," he added. In a subsequent release, he adjusted his phrasing, characterising himself as the ‘leader’ rather than the ‘president’.

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Bolsonaro, aged 45, landed aboard a private aircraft at Opa-Locka Executive Airport in the vicinity of Miami during the early hours of Wednesday.

The hard-line administration headed by US President Donald Trump maintains close bonds with both Bolsonaro and his father, Jair Bolsonaro. The senior Bolsonaro remains under house arrest domestically after making failed efforts to contest his 2022 electoral loss to Lula.

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While Trump reaffirmed his perspective that Brazil's electoral process was ‘very strange’, he informed media personnel that he "won't get involved" regarding Flavio Bolsonaro's assertion to the presidency. Specific details concerning how Bolsonaro made his journey to the United States, accompanied by his wife and daughters, continue to unfold.

Domestically, he faces ongoing inquiries relating to suspected corruption and money laundering offences. With parliamentary protections nearing expiration, instructions had been issued for him to surrender his passports; nevertheless, he departed the country regardless, routing his passage to the United States via Argentina and Ecuador.

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a statement noting that members of the Bolsonaro family underwent inspection and received clearance in accordance with applicable immigration laws and procedures.

Lula, who claimed Sunday's ballot with 51.8 per cent of the total count, characterised Flavio Bolsonaro's exit as a 'shameful' episode.

"A person who sneaks out of their country must have something to hide," Lula remarked in Brasilia on Tuesday while marking celebrations for his 81st birthday.

Even so, law enforcement authorities in Brazil released a bulletin on Wednesday clarifying that Bolsonaro is not formally classified as a fugitive. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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