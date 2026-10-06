Sao Paulo [Brazil], October 6 (ANI): Liberal Party (PL) presidential candidate and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro has secured a larger vote tally than his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, recorded in both the 2018 and 2022 presidential elections, according to Brasil 247.

Flávio Bolsonaro received around 6.8 million more votes nationwide than Jair Bolsonaro secured in 2018 and approximately five million more than his father’s 2022 tally.

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The biggest gains came from Brazil’s Northeast, where President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party (PT) retained broadly similar vote numbers, while Flávio significantly reduced the gap in several states traditionally considered PT strongholds.

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In Ceará, Lula remained ahead with 63.22 per cent of the valid votes but lost around 45,000 votes compared with the previous election. Flávio, meanwhile, secured 31.32 per cent, adding nearly 370,000 votes to the Bolsonaro family’s previous tally in the state. Jair Bolsonaro had received around 1.3 million votes there in 2022.

A similar trend was reported in Piauí, where Lula had recorded his biggest margin over Jair Bolsonaro in 2022. Lula again received around 1.5 million votes, while Flávio crossed the 500,000 mark, accounting for roughly one-fourth of the electorate.

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In Bahia, Flávio secured nearly 2.5 million votes, while Lula’s tally declined by around 200,000 compared with 2022.

The Bolsonaro candidate also made gains in the Southeast, particularly in São Paulo. Backed by Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, Flávio surpassed his father’s previous vote totals in the state, while Lula lost nearly one million votes.

In Rio de Janeiro, Flávio received around 135,000 more votes than Jair Bolsonaro did in the previous presidential election. PT candidates also faced setbacks in the state, with Bolsonaro-aligned candidates Carlos Portinho and Carlos Jordy defeating Benedita da Silva in the Senate race.

Minas Gerais saw a notable reversal. Lula had defeated Jair Bolsonaro by around 600,000 votes in 2022, but Flávio won the state by a similar margin this time.

In southern Brazil, states that traditionally supported Jair Bolsonaro largely continued to back his son. Rio Grande do Sul recorded one of Flávio’s strongest gains, while Santa Catarina added more than 300,000 votes compared with Jair Bolsonaro’s 2022 tally.

The only decline was reported in the Federal District, where Flávio received around 1,000 fewer votes than his father, while Lula increased his tally by approximately 30,000 votes. (ANI)

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