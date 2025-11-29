Flemish MP calls for ban on Pakistan in Europe, labels it "terror state"

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Filip Dewinter, Flemish MP for Vlaams Belang, called for a ban on Pakistan in Europe, accusing it of financially supporting terrorist groups. He said that India and the West were facing the same threats from "radical Islamic terrorism".

Speaking to ANI, Filip argued that the recent attack in Delhi was proof of Pakistan supporting "radical jihadist movements".

"We are facing the same threats when it comes to radical Islamic terrorism. We are facing the same enemy. Pakistan is supporting financially, logistically, with all sorts of facilities, radical jihadist movements and terrorist groups. The attacks that happened only a few weeks ago here in Delhi are proof of that, and they do the same in our country. Pakistan is a terror state and should also be banned from Europe," Dewinter said.

Dewinter is a member of the Flemish Parliament for Vlaams Belang, which is a Flemish nationalist party in Belgium known for pushing right-wing views.

He was attending the Global Patriots Meet 2025 and said the main goal was to establish cooperation among "patriotic parties" worldwide.

"The main aim is cooperation. Cooperation between the patriotic parties all over the world. BJP is one of the major players in India, and we try to exchange ideas and ways of cooperation. There is an economic relationship; it's all about trade, and therefore, I think there should be a free trade agreement between India and Europe. But it's not only about trade, but it's also about security," Dewinter said.

The Global Patriots Meet was held at the India International Centre, where leaders, thinkers and lawmakers from across nations came together to reflect on India's long, hard fight against terror and the clarity of purpose that defines its national security doctrine.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, who also participated in the meeting, said, "As global threats evolve - from traditional terrorism to emerging AI-driven risks - India's experience, resilience and political will of putting 'Nation First' offers a model for the world." (ANI)

