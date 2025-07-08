DT
Home / World / Flights at Marseille airport suspended due to major fire

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Marseille [France], July 8 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): A large forest fire in southern France has reached Marseille, and flights at the city's airport have been suspended. This was reported by BFMTV on July 8.

"Marseille airport is closed due to a large fire spreading at a very fast speed in the commune of Pin-Mirabeau, bordering Marseille," the article says.

In addition, the railway service was interrupted, as well as some roads were blocked. It is noted that 720 firefighters and more than 220 units of other equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

According to the city authorities, by now the fire is spreading to the outskirts of Marseille and has already covered 700 hectares. They noted that the situation is "under control."

On July 1, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli announced that 342 forest fires had been registered in the country over the past few days. It was clarified that six fires in Manisa, Izmir, Hatay and Antakya were ongoing at that time. Later, on July 4, the minister said that six of the nine large forest fires had been brought under control . (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

