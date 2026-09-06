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Home / World / Flood alert issued along Budhigandaki river basin following mountainous deluge in Nepal's Gorkha

Flood alert issued along Budhigandaki river basin following mountainous deluge in Nepal's Gorkha

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ANI
Updated At : 10:57 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], September 6 (ANI): Nepali authorities have issued an alert along the river basins of the Budhigandaki River following floods in the mountainous region of Gorkha.

The alert was prompted by a flood in the Therang River, which flows through Chumanubri Rural Municipality-4 and 2 in the mountainous region of Gorkha district. According to officials, the flood earlier this morning swept away four houses and a suspension bridge.

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According to the District Police Office, the flood that occurred on Sunday morning washed away the houses of Namrungkanurbu Ongyal (Nurbu Tshiring), Urgen Chhayoden, Lakpa Bhuti and Dorje Gyaljen in Chumanubri Rural Municipality-4.

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“No casualties were reported in the incident,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Shrestha, chief of the District Police Office, told ANI over the phone.

“The residents managed to flee to safety after learning about the rising floodwaters. The suspension bridge in the area was also swept away by the river,” Shrestha added.

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The destruction of the bridge is expected to cause difficulties for tourists trekking in the Manaslu region. Trekkers are captivated by the steamy lowland valleys and fields of rice, which give way to ice-coated passes stalked by leopards.

The mystical valleys rich in Tibetan culture and monasteries, along with the glaciers, base camps and Gompas, are major attractions. This trekking region wasn’t open to foreign trekkers until the early 1990s, but it was an instant hit with those wanting a challenging and less developed trekking area.

Nima Lama, chairperson of Chumanubri Rural Municipality, said local authorities could take temporary measures to restore pedestrian access in the area.

Assistant Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma said the flood, carrying mud and debris, temporarily blocked the river’s outlet and caused damage in the surrounding area.

As the Therang River eventually joins the Budhi Gandaki River, residents living along the Budhi Gandaki have been urged to remain alert. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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