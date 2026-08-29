DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Flood fury: 584 dead as Nepal, China race to save lives

Flood fury: 584 dead as Nepal, China race to save lives

article_Author
Agencies
Nuwakot, Updated At : 01:11 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The aftermath of a flashflood at Trishuli Bazaar army training centre in Nuwakot, Nepal. Photo: Reuters
Advertisement

Nepal and China resumed rescue operations that had been suspended briefly in the flood-hit Himalayas on Friday after risks from an overflowing lake were found to be manageable, easing fears of fresh devastation.

Advertisement

A glacier collapse on Wednesday unleashed a huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through Himalayan mountain river systems, killing at least 579 people in Nepal and five in China’s Tibet.

Advertisement

The number of missing persons in Nepal had nearly doubled to 1,924, the country’s disaster authority said on Friday. At least 558 were missing in Tibet’s Gyirong County, including 260 foreign nationals, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

Advertisement

More than 90,000 people were estimated to have been affected by the disaster, the Red Cross said.

The flooding led to the formation of a lake, which on Friday began overflowing into the Lhende Khola and Trishuli rivers.

Advertisement

The overflow sparked panic and warnings from authorities in Nepal, leading to rescue operations being suspended for about three hours. The risk prompted all Chinese rescue personnel and vehicles to withdraw as well, CCTV said.

Both resumed rescue operations after the threat eased, with Nepali officials saying that they were still hopeful of finding survivors.

Nepal is continuing to monitor two barrier lakes upstream of the flood zone, with an official warning that flood risks will persist until both lakes fully drain.

Satellite imagery showed the second lake growing larger with no visible outlet, raising concerns that water pressure could still be building.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said the first barrier lake was reducing in size, citing analysis by the Water Resources Ministry.

A Chinese Government geohazards expert warned, however, that the lake may be unstable and that over 100 glacial lakes scattered throughout the area could pose a threat.

Kathmandu declines foreign rescue help

PM Balen, Cabinet to donate month’s salary

Nepal PM Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah and members of his Cabinet will donate a month’s salary to the disaster relief fund following the devastating flash floods in the country. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Friday. The Cabinet also directed the Finance Ministry to prepare a relief, concessional financing and rehabilitation package for individuals and businesses affected by flashfloods.

Nepal does not need foreign assistance for search-and-rescue operations following the devastating flashflood that swept through several towns on Wednesday, its Foreign Ministry said, despite offers from several countries with nationals missing. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it was managing the rescue efforts itself.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts