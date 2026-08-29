Flood fury: 584 dead as Nepal, China race to save lives

Nepal and China resumed rescue operations that had been suspended briefly in the flood-hit Himalayas on Friday after risks from an overflowing lake were found to be manageable, easing fears of fresh devastation.

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A glacier collapse on Wednesday unleashed a huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through Himalayan mountain river systems, killing at least 579 people in Nepal and five in China’s Tibet.

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The number of missing persons in Nepal had nearly doubled to 1,924, the country’s disaster authority said on Friday. At least 558 were missing in Tibet’s Gyirong County, including 260 foreign nationals, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

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More than 90,000 people were estimated to have been affected by the disaster, the Red Cross said.

The flooding led to the formation of a lake, which on Friday began overflowing into the Lhende Khola and Trishuli rivers.

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The overflow sparked panic and warnings from authorities in Nepal, leading to rescue operations being suspended for about three hours. The risk prompted all Chinese rescue personnel and vehicles to withdraw as well, CCTV said.

Both resumed rescue operations after the threat eased, with Nepali officials saying that they were still hopeful of finding survivors.

Nepal is continuing to monitor two barrier lakes upstream of the flood zone, with an official warning that flood risks will persist until both lakes fully drain.

Satellite imagery showed the second lake growing larger with no visible outlet, raising concerns that water pressure could still be building.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said the first barrier lake was reducing in size, citing analysis by the Water Resources Ministry.

A Chinese Government geohazards expert warned, however, that the lake may be unstable and that over 100 glacial lakes scattered throughout the area could pose a threat.