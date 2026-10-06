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Home / World / Flydubai co-pilot who stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar completed part of flight training in New Zealand

Flydubai co-pilot who stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar completed part of flight training in New Zealand

Police say he was in the country from November 2018 to May 2019 on a six-month student visa

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Reuters
Wellington, Updated At : 10:41 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A plane, carrying passengers who were on the flydubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. Reuters
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The flydubai co-pilot who stabbed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in an alleged attempt to crash a plane last week was in New Zealand seven years ago to complete a portion of his flight training for a UK-based company, New Zealand police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police said the man was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa.

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“Immigration records show he arrived in New Zealand on November 30, 2018 and departed May 23, 2019,” New Zealand Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

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“Police can confirm the co-pilot was in New Zealand to complete a portion of his flight training for a UK-based company, no longer operating in New Zealand,” he added.

The police is reviewing records and undertaking enquiries about the time he spent in New Zealand.

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The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, which had been bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general has said, calling the incident a “terrorist attack”.

Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami. Israeli officials have not named the co-pilot but have said he is from Oman. UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot's identity.

Reuters has not been able to independently reach al-Hammami, who is in UAE custody, for comment. A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is also investigating the man's links to Australia.

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