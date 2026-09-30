Flydubai cockpit brawl: Indian captain fought co-pilot to prevent 'plane crash', says report

An Indian national was the captain of a Flydubai flight who fought with his co-pilot during a violent cockpit confrontation that forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, Israeli news website Ynet reported on Wednesday.

Related news: ‘Pilot was stabbed, there was blood inside cockpit’: flydubai passengers recount chaos, say they feared for their lives

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Pilots ‘fight’ mid-air, Israel-bound flydubai flight diverts to Saudi Arabia, lands at Tabuk airport

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Ynet, citing Israeli officials, reported that the co-pilot was an Omani national and was suspected of trying to crash the aircraft. The captain fought with him to prevent the aircraft from crashing, with Israeli passengers later helping subdue the co-pilot, the report said.

The Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

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Both pilots were injured and hospitalised, according to Tabuk airport authorities cited by Ynet.

Flydubai confirmed that the aircraft had experienced an in-flight incident and landed safely in Tabuk. The airline said it was cooperating with the relevant authorities and that all passengers were safe.

The airline has not released the identity or nationality of the pilots.

Israeli authorities feared a possible hijacking and scrambled fighter jets. The incident remains under investigation.