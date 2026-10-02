Flydubai flight mid-air attack intended to harm Abraham Accords: Israeli Foreign Ministry Spox Michal Maayan

Jerusalem [Israel], October 2 (ANI): Michal Maayan, spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday stated that the mid-air attack aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 was carried out with the intent of harming the strong diplomatic and regional ties established through the historic Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords are a landmark US-mediated agreement signed in 2020 that led to the normalisation of diplomatic, economic, and security ties between Israel and multiple Arab countries.

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Maayan said the incident was being viewed as a radical terrorist act aimed at undermining regional cooperation.

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"There was an intent in carrying out this attack and an attempt to harm the strong bonds that were created by the Abraham Accords. Like I said, the investigation is ongoing, but we view it as a radical terrorist trying to harm what we've established in the last few years. Our response will be to prove that," Maayan told ANI.

Highlighting the necessity of joint investigative efforts among Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, where the aircraft made an unscheduled landing, Maayan emphasised that the attack was not only against Israel; it was directed against the UAE and the very foundation of the Abraham Accords.

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"It is in everyone's interest in the region to really look into the facts and establish what happened in order to make sure that this never happens again. It is really important to stress that this was not just a terrorist attack against Israelis; it was a terrorist attack against the UAE and against the Abraham Accords. It was a radical attack against any form of cooperation between moderate states in the region. The best response will be to work together and support each other," Maayan said.

Expressing full confidence in the investigation being led by Emirati authorities, Maayan said Israel would contribute wherever possible.

Maayan added, "We have a lot of faith in the thorough work that will be conducted by our UAE partners, and we will do what we can to contribute. This is a case of taking a horrific incident and transforming it into something that works in the lines of cooperation against terrorism."

Addressing civil aviation security protocols following flydubai’s temporary suspension of flights to and from Israel, Maayan said the incident would serve as another lesson to further tighten measures.

"Israel is considered one of the countries with some of the strictest security measures in civil aviation. That is a result of tragic events and our experience with terrorists trying to take advantage of civil aviation to transform planes into weapons. This incident will be another lesson learned: how can we tighten security, how can we improve it, and how can we focus on enhancing the cooperation and the force of the Abraham Accords?" Maayan explained.

Reaffirming the commitment to preserve civilian travel and regional partnership despite the threat, Maayan concluded, "We have had millions of Israeli tourists going to the UAE, and we want to continue that. We want to take this case of horrific terror and transform it into something completely different, something that focuses on the bravery of people like Captain Smit, the ingenuity and audacity of Israeli travelers, and the cooperation that shows terrorism that we cooperate for life and not for death."

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the co-pilot who attacked Captain Machchhar underwent radical Islamist indoctrination.

Speaking to Fox News, the Israeli PM said that the Pilot was currently being interrogated. Israeli investigators have joined the interrogation. He further revealed that from initial investigation it appeared that the Co-pilot was suicidal and was attempting to crash the plane.

"They had to use earphone cords to tie his hands and then used plastic cuffs. He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane," Netanyahu told Fox and Friends.

Saudi Arabian authorities are at the moment conducting the preliminary investigation into the Omani co-pilot. The Times of Israel, citing an Israeli official, reported that following the conclusion of the Saudi inquiry, the suspect will be handed over to Emirati authorities for a secondary investigation. (ANI)

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