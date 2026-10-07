"Focused on delivering engines needed to power India’s Tejas": GE Aerospace ships 4 more F404 engines for Tejas in September

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): US defence giant GE Aerospace has announced a key milestone in its supply commitments, confirming the latest dispatch of hardware for the F404-IN20 high-performance turbofan jet engine while underscoring its ongoing partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force.

A GE Aerospace Spokesperson told ANI, “GE Aerospace shipped four F404–IN20 engines in September 2026. We remain focused on delivering the engines needed to power India’s Tejas indigenous fighter jets. We are proud to partner with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force.”

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This recent dispatch follows an earlier consignment, as GE Aerospace had previously stated that it delivered three F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in August for India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme, noting at the time: “GE Aerospace shipped three F404-IN20 engines to HAL in August 2026. We are proud to partner with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force to power India's indigenous fighter jets.”

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These recent deliveries come as HAL continues to receive F404 engines for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme, which has faced previous delays due to supply constraints. Addressing the delivery schedule earlier, former HAL Chairman DK Sunil had told ANI in April that GE had assured the delivery of 20 F404 engines during the second half of 2026, between June and December, mentioning: “We have five engines, the sixth engine is ready now. It will be picked up shortly. Last time, when I visited GE, the assurance was that they would give us 20 engines in the second half of this calendar year, between June and December. This is the indication from GE and this is a pessimistic number; they have told me they should do better.”

Engine availability remains a key factor affecting the production and delivery of the LCA Mk1A aircraft, with HAL noting that while its production line is ready, overall deliveries depend on the steady availability of GE F404 engines. To address previous setbacks, HAL has also imposed contractual penalties on GE for delivery delays, with HAL officials stating: “The contract includes a provision stating that if there is a delay in the delivery of F-404 engines for the Light Combat Aircraft, liquidated damages will be imposed on GE Aviation. So the cost is being imposed as per the contract.”

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With the Indian Air Force having ordered 180 LCA Mk1A aircraft from HAL, steady engine shipments remain crucial to fulfilling the nation's expanding defence requirements. (ANI)

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