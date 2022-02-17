Follow PM Narendra Modi's handling of farm stir, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The Canada-India Global Forum on Wednesday expressed pain at the use of draconian powers against the Freedom Convoy protesters in Canada and said PM Justin Trudeau “'should follow the example of Indian PM Narendra Modi in handling peaceful protests through democratic means."

In a statement, the forum that seeks to help connect and build international business networks of government entities, trade bodies and business organisations, said, “We are pained to witness recent developments in Canada relating to use of draconian powers against the Freedom Convoy protesters. At this time we recall the agitation by farmers in India in 2021, and the commendable way in which the Government of India, under PM Narendra Modi, engaged with them and resolved all issues through democratic and peaceful means.”

The forum added, “We also recall the gratuitous advice offered by Prime Minister Trudeau to the Government of India on how to handle those protests.” —