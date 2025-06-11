DT
Food aid only lifeline for millions in crisis-hit Afghanistan: WFP

ANI
Updated At : 09:40 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], June 11 (ANI): The World Food Programme (WFP) has stressed that food aid remains the only lifeline for many Afghans grappling with acute hunger, Khaama Press reported.

In a statement posted on June 10 via social media platform X, the agency called for sustained assistance to vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.

According to WFP, its teams continue to navigate difficult terrain and remote mountainous areas to deliver life-saving food supplies.

"For many Afghans facing hunger, this food is their only hope of survival," the organisation said.

However, a sharp decline in funding has severely affected WFP's operations in the country. The agency noted that its services, which have been vital in preventing famine in recent years, have had to be significantly reduced, Khaama Press stated.

More than 23 million people in Afghanistan are currently facing acute food insecurity, with contributing factors including prolonged conflict, economic collapse, and climate-related disasters.

The shortfall in aid comes amid growing economic challenges under the Taliban regime. Nearly four years into their rule, Afghan citizens continue to endure high unemployment, inflated food prices, and shrinking international assistance.

Particularly in rural and inaccessible areas, millions of families remain dependent on humanitarian support to survive. Both WFP and other aid organisations have repeatedly urged the global community to step up financial contributions, Khaama Press further reported.

WFP has warned that unless urgent funding is secured, more lives will be at risk in the coming months. Humanitarian groups continue to appeal to international donors not to abandon Afghanistan's most vulnerable, for whom even a single truckload of food can mean survival. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

