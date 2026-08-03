'Fool has run out of steam': Iranian media trolls Trump after he calls off strikes

Tehran [Iran], August 3 (ANI): Iranian media outlets have targeted US President Donald Trump with sharp criticism and mockery after he announced a temporary hold on potential military strikes against Iran.

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Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that the decision followed requests from regional actors, stating, "We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the parameters of a deal have been agreed to."

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He added that the understanding "would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT."

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However, Iranian state media carried no reports confirming any request to pause military operations or indicating any shift in Tehran's stance regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Instead, Iranian news agencies depicted the development as a retreat by Washington.

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The semi-official news agency Fars posted, while reporting on the development, "Trump the fool has run out of steam!"

Simultaneously, the semi-official news agency Mehr rejected assertions that Tehran had sought a cessation of strikes, reporting that "Trump once again backed away from his hollow threats and presented his retreat to the world as a favor."

Citing military officials, Mehr characterised Trump's statement as "nothing but a new lie," adding that Iranian armed forces remained "on high alert and ready for any eventuality."

Iranian outlets also pointed to reports in Western media highlighting mounting deficits in American air defence missile stockpiles, with the semi-official news agency Tasnim identifying the shortages as "one of the main factors behind Donald Trump's decision to halt the attack on Iran".

Despite the pushback from Tehran, Trump maintained, following a conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, that American forces remained "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran", while reiterating that "we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack".

The diplomatic exchange comes after more than five months of military engagement, which commenced on February 28 when US and Israeli forces initiated strikes on Tehran, with no clear resolution in sight.

An earlier ceasefire framework incorporating comparable conditions, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, collapsed, leading Iran to solidify its grasp over the critical maritime passageway as bilateral strikes resumed in recent weeks.

Fars cited a source close to Iranian negotiators as confirming that the Strait of Hormuz will stay blocked "as long as the United States maintains its hostile actions."

The renewal of active hostilities has pushed global crude oil prices upwards once again, reversing temporary drops recorded during the earlier ceasefire period.

The tactical shifts unfold three months ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections, presenting potential political complications for Trump's Republican Party. (ANI)

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