 Football World Cup in Qatar draws attention to equal rights, including attire : The Tribune India

Football World Cup in Qatar draws attention to equal rights, including attire

First World Cup in the Middle East comes at a time when there is international attention on the treatment of women in Iran

Football World Cup in Qatar draws attention to equal rights, including attire

People are pictured at the National Museum of Qatar ahead of the World Cup. Reuters



Doha, November 17

Official-looking flyers have circulated on social media describing cultural expectations for fans attending the World Cup in Qatar. Some include rules for women’s attire: Shoulders and knees must be covered.

Problem is, it’s bogus.

While the local organising committee suggests that fans “respect the culture,” no one will be detained or barred from games in Qatar because of clothing choices. But persistent rumours swirling around appropriate garb and modesty at soccer’s biggest tournament have also drawn attention to the country’s record on equality.

Rothna Begum, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, has studied Qatar’s male guardianship rules and women’s rights in the conservative country.

“There isn’t anyone is going to go around arresting you for this because there isn’t an official dress code,” Begum said.

“There isn’t a compulsory dress code and you can’t get sanctioned for it. It’s just a social restriction, a social tradition.”       

The local organising committee includes a section on cultural awareness in its fan guide.

“People can generally wear their clothing of choice. Shoulders and knees should be covered when visiting public places like museums and other government buildings,” it said.

The phrase “public places” is up to interpretation.

The American Outlaws, the US national team’s supporters’ group, produced its own fan guide.

“Fans can wear shorts and short sleeve shirts, and women are not required to cover their heads or faces. However, there are many buildings that require both men and women to cover their shoulders and knees before entering, including museums, shopping centers, and some restaurants,” the guide says.

“We recommend that fans carry some pants and/or a top with sleeves if they plan on entering any buildings, as they may be asked to put them on.

“In the stadiums, men and women will be required to wear tops. People will not be permitted to go shirtless during matches or in public settings.”        

The first World Cup in the Middle East comes at a time when there is international attention on the treatment of women in Iran. The nation, which sits across the Persian Gulf from Qatar, has been rocked by anti-hijab protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while being held by morality police for allegedly violating the country’s compulsory dress code for women. Activists have called for Iran to be expelled from the World Cup.

With Islam encouraging female modesty, most Qatari women wear headscarves and a loose cloak known as the abaya.

Begum, who wrote about Qatar and its treatment of women in a 2021 report for Human Rights Watch, said that while women have made progress in Qatar, they still face discrimination in almost every facet of their lives. Women must get permission from male guardians to marry, pursue higher education and work at certain jobs. Guardians can bar women under 25 from traveling abroad.

It’s a conservative culture that has little tolerance for dissent among its own citizens, she said.

“There are no independent women’s rights organisations and that’s partly because the authorities have laws that make it difficult for you to set up associations that are in any way deemed political. You are not allowed,” Begum said.

“Women find it difficult to express or demand their rights offline or even online.” That’s one of the reasons critics are questioning FIFA for awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Observers certainly noticed when retired American soccer star Carli Lloyd wore a long, high-collared dress with long sleeves for the World Cup draw earlier this year.

A letter recently circulated among teams from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura asked nations not to bring political or ideological issues into the tournament.

“Please,” they wrote, “let’s now focus on the football.” AP 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

2
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

3
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

4
Chandigarh

30-year-old woman found dead in car, police suspect it to be drug overdose case

5
Himachal

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

6
Punjab

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

7
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

8
Punjab

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

10
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief

India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief

Dinkar Gupta was addressing mediapersons ahead of conference...

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conferencin...

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’


Cities

View All

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers of Jastarwal village near Ajnala oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

Amritsar: 150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

‘Propofol deaths’: Hospital stock meant for poor patients, clarifies PGI

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Cash at judge's door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin from Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Patiala: Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open in Patiala

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted in Patiala, four land in police net

Patiala: Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors