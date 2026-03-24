For Iran war to end, US participation alone would not suffice: Ex-Diplomat Goel

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): On US President Donald Trump's 'military pause' statement and Iran refuting it, former diplomat Suresh Goel said that for the war to end, Israel must also participate with America.

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Goel, while talking to ANI, said that a solid political agreement should be drawn between the three.

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He said, "It's a good thing if the war is being halted for five days. For the war to end, US participation alone would not suffice. Israel should be present in the talks with Iran. A solid political agreement should be drawn between the three, in which all three can be confident that a permanent solution will be found through the proposed conditions. Iran will definitely talk about its security, as it is not being attacked anymore. Israel wants its influence to increase in this area. Till the time its agenda is not fulfilled, will Israel agree to end this war?"

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Meanwhile, Khatam Al Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said that Iran will "use every capability to ensure security as necessary", as reported by Al Jazeera.

As per Al Jazeera, Zolfaghari said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has carried out "extensive attacks" in Iraq's Erbil.

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Forces have also targeted US forces at al-Dhafra airbase in the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan base, as well as the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Iran has launched missiles at the cities of Ashkelon, Tel Aviv, Haifa and the Gush Dan area in Israel. The IRGC reiterates that the "deceitful" behaviour of Trump will not make Iran "neglect the war front and the battle with the adversary, because the enemy's psychological operations have become apparent," Al Jazeera reported.

The US and Israel will continue to retreat, as per Al Jazeera.

However, Iran said that no negotiations or discussions with the United States have taken place since the start of the war. (ANI)

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