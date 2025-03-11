For no food alerts, switch on Swiggy’s ‘Fasting Mode’

Offering users the flexibility to pause food notifications whenever they observe a fast, Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of the ‘Fasting Mode” feature on its mobile application.

In a statement, the online food delivery firm said starting with Ramzan and extending to other fasting periods such as Navratri, this feature did not interfere during fasting hours while keeping the platform ready for users when they needed it.

It further said the users could switch fasting mode on or off anytime from the Swiggy application.

“Once activated, food notifications will be paused between Suhoor (pre-dawn) and 4 pm for all users observing fasting. During Ramzan, notifications automatically resume after fasting hours, without users having to turn them back on,” Swiggy said.