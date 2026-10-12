DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Foreign ambassadors join Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, praise cultural diversity

Foreign ambassadors join Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, praise cultural diversity

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:30 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 12 (ANI): Foreign ambassadors, including representatives from Palestine, Serbia, Ukraine, Eritrea and Thailand, participated in Navratri celebrations in Gujarat on Sunday, praising the festival's enthusiasm, cultural diversity and role in strengthening people-to-people ties.

At the celebrations in Ahmedabad, Ambassador of Serbia to India Sinisa Pavic said he was impressed by the enthusiasm of young people participating in the programme and highlighted the importance of diplomatic representatives experiencing India's diversity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am fascinated by the enthusiasm of the young people participating in this programme. It is the most important for us diplomatic representatives of all the states to go to India because India is rich in diversity," Pavic told ANI.

Ambassador of Palestine to India Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh expressed appreciation to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the arrangements.

Advertisement

"Much appreciation to His Excellency the CM of Gujarat. I am really very excited to see the organisation that brought all these people together," he told ANI.

Ambassador of Ukraine to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said Gujarat felt like home to him, recalling Ukraine's participation in the Vibrant Gujarat event.

"I feel like home in Gujarat because Ukraine has always participated in the Vibrant Gujarat event, which was initiated by PM Modi. We pray for the prosperity of the Indian people," Polishchuk said.

Ambassador of Eritrea Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, who said he had been visiting the celebrations for years, highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges in building relationships between people.

"I come here every year. It is incredible, India. To be an ambassador is to create a people-to-people relationship. I have been here since 19 years; I have come here 15 times since PM Modi was the Chief Minister," Woldemariam said.

Ambassador of Thailand to India Chavanart Thangsumphant also praised the festival and the participants' enthusiasm.

"It is the most stunning festival I have ever seen. They all danced very enthusiastically," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Vadodara, foreign delegates, including 25 ambassadors, participated in traditional Garba at Lakshmi Vilas Palace during ‘Aikyam 2026’ on the first day of Navratri.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad of the erstwhile royal family of Baroda said the participation of foreign delegates in Garba offered them an opportunity to experience the region's culture and traditions.

"It is wonderful that delegates from so many countries have come and participated in Garba. They are taking back a glimpse of Baroda's culture and cherished memories with them. They are absolutely delighted; they had never seen so many people dancing together in such harmony and devotion before," Gaekwad told reporters.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said that Garba, an integral part of the state's cultural heritage and folk traditions, has gained global recognition through the Vibrant Navratri Festival initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the inauguration of the Vibrant Navratri Festival 2026, organised by the state government's Tourism Department, Patel said initiatives such as the Vibrant Global Summit had provided a global platform for Gujarat's trade, industry and entrepreneurial spirit.

Shardiya Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms. The festival is marked by religious rituals, devotional singing and traditional dances, including Garba and Dandiya. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts