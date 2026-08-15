Foreign Envoys extend greetings to India on 80th Independence Day, celebrate ties, remarkable journey

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Foreign envoys extended warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day on Saturday, highlighting India's remarkable journey since Independence, its civilisational heritage and the enduring partnerships it shares with countries across the world.

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Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Mahishini Colonne conveyed warm greetings to the people of India, describing the country's journey since Independence as "remarkable" and praising its ability to embrace modernity while drawing strength from its civilisational heritage and democratic traditions.

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"On India's Independence Day, warm greetings to the people of India. India's journey since Independence continues to be remarkable," Colonne said in a post on X.

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She noted that India's journey holds particular significance for Sri Lanka, given the deep historical and cultural links between the two countries.

"Our histories, cultures and civilisations have been intertwined for millennia, and the bonds between our peoples remain enduring," she said, wishing India continued prosperity, peace, progress and success.

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Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also extended Independence Day greetings, reaffirming Moscow's continued support for India and celebrating the friendship between the two countries.

"Looking at the set path of India's development, there is no doubt that all your dreams will come true," Alipov said in a post on X.

"As you march on the path of progress, rest assured that Russia's support, as it was a hundred years ago, remains the same today and will continue tomorrow as well," he said, concluding his message with "Jai Hind. Jai the friendship of Russia-India."

Finland's Ambassador-Designate to India Mikko Kivikoski also extended Independence Day greetings to the people of India, highlighting the expanding partnership between Finland and India.

"On behalf of the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, I wish the people of India a very happy Independence Day," Kivikoski said in a video message posted by the Finnish Embassy in India.

He said Finland and India are deepening their partnership across areas including innovation, sustainability, the circular economy and people-to-people ties.

"As Finland and India are deepening their partnership in innovation, sustainability, circular economy, people-to-people ties, and in other fields, we look forward to build even stronger future together," he added.

Erik af Hallstrom, Consul General of Finland in Mumbai, also extended greetings, wishing people across India a joyful Independence Day.

"From the Consulate General of Finland in Mumbai, we also want to wish everyone in India a joyful and a happy Independence Day. Swatantraya dinachya hardik shubhechha!" Hallstrom said.

He expressed hope for further strengthening Finland-India ties in business, education, technology and other sectors.

"We look forward to further strengthening the ties between Finland and India in business, education and technology and all other sectors. Warm wishes from us in Mumbai," he said.

Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar also extended greetings on the occasion, highlighting the shared heritage and national revival narratives of India and Israel.

"Today, we celebrate Bharat's Independence Day. Though India and Israel differ in size, we share ancient heritage & national revival," Azar said in a post on X.

In a video message, Azar said both nations draw strength from their ancient heritage while embracing freedom and innovation.

"We are proud of the friendship between our countries and look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership," he said.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron also marked the occasion, sharing her experience of celebrating India's 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort in Delhi.

"An honour and a privilege to celebrate India's 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort in Delhi," Cameron said in a post on X.

US singer and actress Mary Millben also conveyed her greetings to India, extending her "warmth" to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

In a video message, Millben reflected on India's journey and the spirit behind its Independence.

"Sisters and brothers of India, as you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journey that has brought you here," she said.

She said Independence Day is not merely a commemoration of a historic date but a celebration of the determination, hope and spirit that shaped the nation.

"Let this day remind you that the spirit of independence is not just a memory. It is a torch that continues to guide you forward," Millben said.

She also called on Indians to embrace unity and diversity, celebrate togetherness and harness the potential of every citizen.

The messages from foreign envoys and international voices came as India marked its 80th Independence Day, reflecting the broad international goodwill towards the country and the growing importance of India's partnerships across regions.

From Sri Lanka's emphasis on shared civilisational bonds to Russia's reaffirmation of enduring friendship, Finland's focus on innovation and sustainable development, and Israel's emphasis on heritage and national revival, the messages underscored the diverse dimensions of India's global relationships.

The greetings also highlighted India's transformation since Independence and its continuing journey as a modern, diverse and democratic nation, while recognising the enduring cultural, economic and people-to-people links connecting India with the international community. (ANI)

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