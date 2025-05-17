Kathmandu [Nepal], May 17 (ANI): Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba welcomed Martin Raiser, the World Bank Vice President for South Asia, and expressed her gratitude for the World Bank's continued support in promoting Nepal's socio-economic development.

Deuba also highlighted the importance of expanding the partnership between Nepal and the World Bank, focusing on facilitating climate action, infrastructure development, and foreign investment.

Sharing a post on X, Deuba wrote, "Courtesy call by Martin Raiser, the World Bank Vice President for South Asia. I thanked Raiser for the World Bank's support in advancing Nepal's socio-economic development."

The post added, "I hope to expand this partnership, with a focus on facilitating climate action, infrastructure development, and foreign investment. Wishing Raiser constructive engagements during the Sagarmatha Sambaad."

https://x.com/Arzuranadeuba/status/1923359229764674016

Notably, on the first day of Sagarmatha Sambaad, representatives from various countries, including Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, shared their views on the inaugural session and the topic of 'Climate Change, Mountains and Future of Humanity'. The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, also sent his video message for the event.

Deuba also informed the media that Nepali Prime Minister Oli had unveiled the banner of the Sagarmatha Sambaad and officially inaugurated the dialogue.

Before addressing the Opening Session, the Prime Minister officially unveiled the government's Nationally Determined Contribution (Third NDC) and handed it over to Mukhtar Babayev, the President of COP-29.

President of COP 29 and the representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, delivered his main speech, mentioning the various dimensions of climate change and highlighting the necessary options and solutions to address its impact on mountains.

In their statements, 19 delegates (13 national and six from regional and international organisations) addressed various aspects of climate change, mountains, and the future of humanity.

Representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, India, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Egypt, Oman, and Pakistan were present in the national delegations. International and regional organisations include the United Nations, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, SAARC, BIMSTEC, and ICIMOD also participated. (ANI)

