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Home / World / Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, Burundi arrive in India ahead of BRICS Summit

Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, Burundi arrive in India ahead of BRICS Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 12:12 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): As the countdown begins to the 18th BRICS Summit over the weekend, the Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia and Burundi landed in New Delhi on Thursday.

Edouard Bizimana, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burundi, and Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, arrived in the national capital this morning.

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New Delhi will host the BRICS Summit for the fourth time.

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India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, deploying a human-centric approach across its core pillars to reinforce institutional strength and support sustainable growth.

The upcoming New Delhi summit follows the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6-7, 2025, under Brazil’s chairship, which focused on Global South cooperation, inclusive governance, global health, climate action, artificial intelligence governance, trade, and financial mechanism efficiency during the first high-level assembly of the broadened grouping.

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For India, the 2026 chairship marks its fourth tenure heading BRICS, following previous terms in 2012, 2016, and 2021. India last held the chair in 2021, hosting the 13th BRICS Summit virtually on September 9 under the theme BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus.

During the 2021 chairship, New Delhi organised over 150 ministerial and sector-specific events focused on reforming the multilateral system, strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation, deploying digital tools for the Sustainable Development Goals, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. These priorities were enshrined in the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 13th summit.

Carrying forward this legacy, India's 2026 presidency bridges established reform goals with expanded priorities, placing resilience, innovation, and sustainability at the heart of the bloc's collective agenda as leaders convene in New Delhi to assess the group's evolving global role and chart the path forward. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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