Foreign Secretary addresses 2nd India-Nepal Strategic Dialogue, interacts with Nepalese youth and dignitaries

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri delivered a keynote address at the beginning of the 2nd India-Nepal Strategic Dialogue organised by the Ananta Aspen Centre and the Centre for Social Innovation and Foreign Policy (CESIF) and interacted with youth representatives and dignitaries from Nepal attending the event, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

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"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri delivered a keynote address at the start of the 2nd India-Nepal Strategic Dialogue organised by the Ananta Aspen Centre and the Centre for Social Innovation and Foreign Policy (CESIF) yesterday, and interacted with youth representatives and dignitaries from Nepal attending the event," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

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Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri delivered a keynote address at the start of the 2nd India-Nepal Strategic Dialogue organized by the Ananta Aspen Centre and the Centre for Social Innovation and Foreign Policy (CESIF) yesterday, and interacted with youth representatives and… pic.twitter.com/ERjwz8Z6WZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 18, 2026

During a media briefing, the MEA spokesperson also highlighted the ongoing visit of Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth to Nepal, describing it as a reflection of the strong defence ties and military-to-military engagement between the two countries.

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"India and Nepal enjoy a very deep-rooted relationship, a multifaceted partnership," Jaiswal said.

He said General Seth's three-day official visit to Nepal from August 17 to August 19 was a reflection of the close defence cooperation shared between the two nations.

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"The visit is a reflection of the strong ties that we share with the Nepalese side in the field of defence and military-to-military engagement, in keeping with the unique tradition that both countries share, especially between the armies of the two countries," he added.

Jaiswal also highlighted the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army conferred on General Seth by Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel during an investiture ceremony.

"The Right Honourable President of Nepal, Mr Ram Chandra Paudel, conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepalese Army on our Chief of Army Staff on the 17th. Thereafter, the Chief of Army Staff also called on the President of Nepal," he said.

He added that General Seth also held a meeting with his Nepalese counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, during the visit.

The tradition of conferring honorary ranks between the Army Chiefs of India and Nepal dates back to 1950 and reflects the longstanding military ties between the two countries.

General Seth's visit includes meetings with senior Nepalese officials and military leaders, interactions with officers and Indian Army veterans, and discussions on further strengthening defence cooperation.

The visit is aimed at consolidating the longstanding military relationship between the two armies and reinforcing the broader bonds of friendship between India and Nepal. (ANI)

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