New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed India's concerns over the "Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026" and its potential implications for bilateral ties and the international energy market during his meeting with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the meeting between Misri and the US delegation took place on Sunday and covered various bilateral issues, including the recently enacted Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) legislation.

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"The Foreign Secretary had a meeting with the [US] Congressional delegation. This happened on Sunday. The Congressional delegation is led by the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairperson congressman, Brian Mast. At the meeting various issues of a bilateral nature were discussed. At the meeting the Foreign Secretary conveyed our concerns in regard to SRIA legislation as to the kind of implications it would have for bilateral relationships as well as for the international energy market," Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

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The remark comes after the Foreign Secretary on Sunday met the US Congressional delegation, during which Mirsi held wide-ranging discussions with the delegation, including the SRIA and the future trajectory of India-US bilateral ties.

"Discussions covered the entire gamut of India–US relations, including the recently enacted SRIA legislation and the future trajectory of the relationship. They also exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern, energy security, counter-terrorism and freedom of navigation," the MEA spokesperson stated in a post on X following the meeting.

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The discussion on SRIA comes as India continues to assess the implications of US legislation targeting Russia's energy trade and countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

The Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, or SRIA, provides a statutory framework for expanded sanctions, import duties and trade restrictions concerning Russia, while also extending economic measures relating to Iran. The legislation focuses on areas including Russia's petroleum and military sectors, government officials, financial institutions and vessels associated with efforts to circumvent restrictions on Russian crude exports.

For India, the legislation has particular relevance because it creates a potential mechanism under which Washington could impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian energy, subject to the statutory conditions and any subsequent invocation by the US President Donald Trump.

The legislation itself, however, does not automatically impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods. Rather, it provides the executive branch with authority to impose such tariffs under specified conditions. (ANI)

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