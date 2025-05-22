Foreign Secretary Misri meets senior Japan officials, visit reaffirms two countries' shared determination to fight terrorism

DT
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met senior Japan officials on Thursday with the two sides reviewing the salient issues in the multi-dimensional bilateral ties including defence and security and economic cooperation.
ANI
Updated At : 09:02 PM May 22, 2025 IST
Tokyo [Japan], May 22 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met senior Japan officials on Thursday with the two sides reviewing the salient issues in the multi-dimensional bilateral ties including defence and security and economic cooperation.

Misri met his counterpart Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and exchanged views on issues of topical importance.

"The two sides reviewed the salient issues in the multi-dimensional bilateral ties between India and Japan, including political relations, defence and security, economic cooperation and people to people exchanges," a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

Foreign Secretary also met National Security Advisor of Japan Masataka Okano, and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiroyuki Namazu to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Misri appreciated the support to and solidarity with India demonstrated by the government and the people of Japan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary's visit and his meetings today provided yet another opportunity to reflect on and reaffirm the two countries' shared determination to fight terrorism in all forms and manifestations as well as the support infrastructure behind acts of terror, the release said.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary delivered the spotlight address at the 2nd edition of the Raisina Tokyo Dialogue, organized by the Observer Research Foundation, ORF America, Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Keizai Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives).

The release said that Foreign Secretary's visit was in continuation of the regular high-level contacts between the two sides in effort to further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

