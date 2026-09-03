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Home / World / Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosts Quad Sherpas’ meeting; Sergio Gor says the grouping moving forward with clear purpose

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosts Quad Sherpas’ meeting; Sergio Gor says the grouping moving forward with clear purpose

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ANI
Updated At : 11:57 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted a meeting of Quad Sherpas which reviewed progress across key pillars including maritime security and critical and emerging technologies.

The Sherpas also discussed likely new initiatives which could be announced for the next Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

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“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted the Quad Sherpas’ Meeting today in New Delhi. The Sherpas welcomed the strong momentum in Quad interactions and practical activities, and reviewed progress across key pillars including maritime security, economic prosperity, critical and emerging technologies, and HADR. They also discussed potential new initiatives for announcement at the next Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting,” MEA  said in a post on X.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that Quad is moving forward with clear purpose.

“At today’s Sherpa meeting, I joined Australian @dfat Deputy Secretary Elly Lawson,  @MofaJapan_en Senior Deputy Minister Hiroyuki Namazu, and Foreign Secretary  @VikramMisri to set an action plan for concrete deliverables- advancing @POTUS and @SecRubio’s commitment to a strong, results-oriented Quad. Proud to take up the mantle of Quad Sherpa and to help turn that vision into action!” he said in a post on X.

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Gor said earlier this month that the Quad grouping remains united in deepening cooperation and driving tangible outcomes to foster a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Gor made the remarks came after he met with Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green and Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, to review forthcoming Quad engagements.

The Quad framework comprises four member states: India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, and is dedicated to operating as a force for global good while promoting an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that remains prosperous and resilient.

"Productive discussions today with Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green and Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, on upcoming Quad initiatives and meetings. Together with India, our four nations are aligned in advancing closer collaboration and delivering results for a free and open Indo-Pacific," Gor wrote in a post on X following the interaction. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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