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Home / World / Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets Bhutanese counterpart in Thimphu, reviews India-backed development projects

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets Bhutanese counterpart in Thimphu, reviews India-backed development projects

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Thimphu [Bhutan], July 31 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met his Bhutanese counterpart, Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji, in the Bhutanese capital on Thursday to review the implementation and status of India-assisted developmental initiatives across diverse sectors under Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan.

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During the engagement, the two diplomats co-chaired the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks, which form part of the established institutional framework for ongoing bilateral development engagement between the two neighbouring nations.

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Detailing the deliberations in an official update on X, the Indian Embassy in Thimphu stated, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri @VikramMisri and Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji co-chaired the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks on Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan today."

The bilateral dialogue in Thimphu centred on evaluating the ground-level implementation of India-backed development projects spanning multiple sectors, illustrating the extensive scope of the strategic growth partnership shared by the two countries.

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Expressing gratitude for New Delhi's steadfast assistance in achieving its socio-economic targets under the current framework, the mission highlighted that "Bhutan appreciated India's significant support and contribution to its development", reinforcing Thimphu's recognition of India's pivotal role in driving its national development agenda.

This expanding economic partnership stems from a unique historical relationship, firmly anchored in deep mutual trust, shared cultural heritage, and strong strategic alignment.

Formal diplomatic ties were officially established in 1968, underpinned by the landmark 1949 Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, which was subsequently updated in 2007 to explicitly reinforce Bhutan's complete sovereign equality.

Guided by New Delhi's overarching 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the long-standing bond continues to set an exemplary benchmark for peaceful, cooperative coexistence between a major regional power and a smaller landlocked neighbour. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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