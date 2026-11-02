Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal from Nov 4-5

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake a two-day official visit to Nepal from November 4 to 5, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the official press release, the Foreign Secretary will discuss bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest during his visit.

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MEA said that India and Nepal "share strong and friendly ties which have seen substantial progress across diverse areas of cooperation".

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According to the Ministry, the Foreign Secretary’s upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and will help further enhance the comprehensive bilateral partnership.

On Misri's upcoming visit, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that, at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart, Amrit Bahadur Rai, the visit is intended to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries and to exchange views on issues of mutual interest, with the stated aim of further strengthening their long-standing, close and friendly ties, according to the ministry.

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According to Nepal's Ministry, during the stay, Rai and Misri are will hold bilateral discussions. Misri is also reported to be scheduled to pay courtesy calls on high-level dignitaries of Nepal. He is due to depart Kathmandu for New Delhi on November 5.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the invitation as “cordial” and framed the talks as a comprehensive review of Nepal-India relations.

Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has served as Foreign Secretary since July 2024. His previous postings include ambassador to China, Myanmar and Spain, as well as Deputy National Security Adviser. He has also worked as private secretary to three Indian prime ministers. His tenure was extended in mid-2026 until July 2027.

The upcoming meeting occurs against a backdrop of ongoing practical cooperation between the two countries. In late October, the 10th Nepal-India Coordination Meeting between Nepal’s Armed Police Force and India’s Sashastra Seema Bal concluded in Kathmandu with agreements to enhance border security, improve information sharing on cross-border crime, and introduce technology such as CCTV cameras, scanners and drones for border management. Separate recent engagements have addressed energy cooperation, including joint ventures on cross-border transmission lines, and broader connectivity and trade matters.

Nepal-India relations rest on an open border, extensive people-to-people links, shared cultural and historical ties, and significant economic interdependence in trade, energy, investment and transit. High-level contacts and technical dialogues form a regular part of the relationship. The foreign secretaries’ meeting is expected to provide a platform for assessing progress across these domains and identifying areas for continued engagement. (ANI)

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