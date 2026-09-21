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Home / World / Foreign Secy Misri, Japanese MPs discuss political and economic issues of shared interest

Foreign Secy Misri, Japanese MPs discuss political and economic issues of shared interest

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with visiting Japanese Members of Parliament representing the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in New Delhi on Monday, where extensive discussions took place regarding political and economic matters of mutual concern.

Expanding on these diplomatic engagements, the parliamentary delegation from Japan, headed by House of Representatives Member Taro Kono, arrived in the country under the Ministry of External Affairs Distinguished Visitors Programme. The visiting delegation also includes Japanese MPs Karen Makishima, Kenji Nakanishi and Sako Yamamoto, alongside Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi.

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Detailing the interaction, the Indian Embassy in Japan quoted Misri as saying, "I am pleased to have had the opportunity today to exchange views with the members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) parliamentary delegation to India, led by House of Representatives member Taro Kono, who is currently visiting India as part of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ Distinguished Visitors’ Programme. In the meeting, we exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues in the political and economic fields of interest to both India and Japan."

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Before arriving in New Delhi, the Japanese lawmakers toured key scientific and technological institutions in Bengaluru, including the Indian Institute of Science, the Indian Space Research Organisation and Bharat Electronics Limited.

Highlighting the scope of bilateral ties, the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X, stating, "This India-Japan Visit Program began in Bengaluru, where the members of parliament visited the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited."

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The embassy further noted on X, "India-Japan cooperation in the fields of AI, technology, space, defence, and startups is an important aspect of the special strategic global partnership between the two countries, and this exchange reflects the depth of ongoing cooperation and the possibilities for the future."

Outlining the core objective of the initiative, the Indian Embassy in Japan added on X, "As part of the India-Japan Visit Program, Japanese lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party, including Representative Taro Kono, Representative Karen Makishima, Representative Kenji Nakanishi, and Representative Sako Yamamoto, are visiting India this week. This program aims to inform members of parliament about the latest developments in India, allow them to experience the local situation firsthand, and provide opportunities for direct interaction with relevant stakeholders." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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