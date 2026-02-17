DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Foreign Secy Vikram Misri holds talks with Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman

Foreign Secy Vikram Misri holds talks with Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 17 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday held a courtesy meeting with Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, on the margins of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bangladesh Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman.

Advertisement

The Foreign Secretary greeted Safiqur Rahman, and reaffirmed India's people-centric ties with Bangladesh. The JeM Ameer, in turn, confirmed how both countries share 'deep civilisational bonds' and expressed hope for stronger bilateral relations.

Advertisement

"Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri had a courtesy meeting with the leader of opposition of Bangladesh and the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman on the margins of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary conveyed greetings to Dr. Rahman on his new role and reaffirmed India's enduring support to Bangladesh, underscoring the people-centric nature of the ties. Dr. Shafiqur Rahman highlighted the deep civilisational bonds shared by the two countries and expressed hope for stronger bilateral relations," read a Facebook post by Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday represented India at swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Birla said that India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation.

Advertisement

Birla called on Bangladesh Prime Minister and conveyed the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He handed over the invitation of PM Modi to newly elected Rahman to visit India.

He also met the President of Maldives, Prime Minister of Bhutan and other leaders on the sidelines.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah lauded Birla's visit.

In a post on X, he said, "Prime Minister, H E Tarique Rahman, conveys his greetings to India and PM Hon. Narendra Modi to the visiting Lok Sabha Speaker, HE Om Birla, at courtesy meet following swearing-in of the new Government. Hon Speaker conveyed wishes from India & Invitation to India. Both leaders expressed optimism to work together for wellbeing of the people of Bangladesh & India pursuing people-centric menu of cooperation."

https://x.com/hamidullah_riaz/status/2023732737367306392?s=20

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday extended a warm invitation to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman and newly appointed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, to visit India at a mutually convenient time. In his letter, PM Modi also invited Tarique's wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima, to accompany him.

"I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr. Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India. Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh," the letter from the PM stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts