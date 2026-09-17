DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Foreign Secy Vikram Misri launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign at MEA headquarters

Foreign Secy Vikram Misri launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign at MEA headquarters

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri inaugurated the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign at the Ministry of External Affairs Headquarters on Thursday, leading diplomats and ministry officials in a nationwide pledge and cleanliness drive.

The programme was organised to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and his 25 years of dedicated public service.

Advertisement

Marking the commencement of the annual cleanliness drive, the Foreign Secretary administered the official ‘Swachhata Pledge’ to MEA personnel, planted saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ environmental initiative, and participated directly in Shramdaan (voluntary labor) to maintain tidy office surroundings.

Advertisement

In a post on X detailing his participation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that the initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Swachch Bharat.

"Answering Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s clarion call for a Swachch Bharat, launched the Swachchta Hi Seva campaign with the @MEAIndia family today by taking the Swachchta pledge, planting saplings for Ek Ped Maa ke Naam, and shramdaan for clean and tidy environs."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X,"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri launched 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign on 17 September 2026 and administered ‘Swachhata Pledge' to MEA officials."

"As part of this, Foreign Secretary planted saplings under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ in the lawns of MEA Hqrs. He also led MEA officials in #shramdaan for cleanliness drive," he added.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a ‘Shramdaan’ cleanliness drive at the Vadnagar Bus Port, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

During the cleanliness drive, CM Patel actively participated in the ‘Shramdaan’ and also promoted environmental conservation by planting trees under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Gujarat Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, local public representatives, officials and a large number of citizens also joined the Chief Minister in the cleanliness drive.

The participants extended their wishes for Prime Minister Modi’s good health and well-being.

The ‘Shramdaan’ at Vadnagar Bus Port was held as part of the statewide activities being organised under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ and ‘Seva Setu’ programmes on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

BJP is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts