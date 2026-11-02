DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Foreign Secy Vikram Misri meets UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimy, reviews bilateral ties

Foreign Secy Vikram Misri meets UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimy, reviews bilateral ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India Reem Al Hashimy during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, where the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE, in a post on X, said, "Foreign Secretary Shri @VikramMisri met UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India, HE Reem Al Hashimy. They reviewed the entire gamut of India-UAE bilateral relations and discussed ways to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and global issues of mutual interest."

Advertisement

In a separate post, the Embassy extended a warm welcome to Misri on his official visit to the UAE.

Advertisement

The meeting comes amid sustained high-level diplomatic engagements between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, reflecting the continued momentum in bilateral ties.

Earlier, on October 22, UAE Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had welcomed his visit, noting that it added to the momentum of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

His arrival followed a two-day visit to India by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sheikh Abdullah in Mumbai to review bilateral relations and explore opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors.

Jaishankar said the partnership was making progress across trade, investments, energy, technology, logistics, defence, education and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts