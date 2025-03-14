DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Foreign tourists join Holi celebrations across India

Foreign tourists join Holi celebrations across India

Foreign tourists and diplomats joined locals in celebrating Holi across India, with vibrant festivities taking place at Mumbai's Marine Drive and Jaipur. The Japanese Ambassador also extended greetings on the occasion.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:41 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Foreign tourists in Mumbai and Jaipur joined locals in celebrating Holi, experiencing the festival of colours for the first time.

At Marine Drive in Mumbai, a tourist from London shared in excitement: "I came here for some work but I also got to enjoy Holi for the first time. It is a great experience and everyone is really welcoming." Many visitors, initially in India for business or travel, were delighted to witness the vibrant festivities first-hand.

Tourists in Jaipur also embraced the spirit of Holi, participating in the celebrations with locals. People gathered in the streets, smearing colours on each other and dancing to festive music.

Advertisement

The energy and inclusivity of the festival left a lasting impression on visitors, who expressed their appreciation for the warmth and hospitality they received.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Ambassador to India and Bhutan, ONO Keiichi, extended his Holi greetings on X.

Advertisement

He shared a joyful message: "Holi Hai! We celebrated the festival of colours at the Embassy of Japan in India, embracing joy, unity, and friendship. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!" His post reflected the festival's broader cultural significance and the bonds it fosters across nations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper