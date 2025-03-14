Foreign tourists join Holi celebrations across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Foreign tourists in Mumbai and Jaipur joined locals in celebrating Holi, experiencing the festival of colours for the first time.

At Marine Drive in Mumbai, a tourist from London shared in excitement: "I came here for some work but I also got to enjoy Holi for the first time. It is a great experience and everyone is really welcoming." Many visitors, initially in India for business or travel, were delighted to witness the vibrant festivities first-hand.

Tourists in Jaipur also embraced the spirit of Holi, participating in the celebrations with locals. People gathered in the streets, smearing colours on each other and dancing to festive music.

The energy and inclusivity of the festival left a lasting impression on visitors, who expressed their appreciation for the warmth and hospitality they received.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Ambassador to India and Bhutan, ONO Keiichi, extended his Holi greetings on X.

Holi Hai! 🎨✨ We celebrated the festival of colors at the Embassy of Japan in India, embracing joy, unity, and friendship. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!#Holi2025 #JapanIndia pic.twitter.com/rwRx1opJ1C — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) March 14, 2025

He shared a joyful message: "Holi Hai! We celebrated the festival of colours at the Embassy of Japan in India, embracing joy, unity, and friendship. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!" His post reflected the festival's broader cultural significance and the bonds it fosters across nations. (ANI)

