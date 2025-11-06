Former Additional Solicitor General of India backs stronger international commercial courts for business growth

Manama [Bahrain], November 6 (ANI): Senior Advocate and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Pinky Anand, has highlighted the critical link between economic development and a robust justice system, stressing the need for efficient international commercial courts to handle business disputes.

Speaking to ANI at the Bahrain International Commercial Courts (BICC), Anand said that no economy can thrive without a strong mechanism for resolving commercial conflicts. "The only way development and business can improve is if there is a good justice delivery system. When business grows, disputes are inevitable and someone has to resolve them," she said.

Anand praised Bahrain's efforts in strengthening its commercial dispute framework through the BICC and pointed out that India is also moving in a similar direction. She noted that India has been working to strengthen its arbitration framework and has proposed the establishment of an Indian International Commercial Court to handle complex cross-border commercial cases more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Justice Suryakant, Designate Chief Justice of India, has described the establishment of the Bahrain International Commercial Court (BICC) as a "significant milestone" for the region, saying it reflects a shared commitment to the rule of law, judicial excellence, and global commercial cooperation.

In a special message to the Bahrain judiciary, Justice Suryakant, who could not attend the event in person due to health reasons, extended his warm congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its judiciary on the launch of the BICC.

"I sincerely regret that I am unable to join you in person on this momentous occasion due to unforeseen personal circumstances," he said. "Nonetheless, I wish to convey my heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its distinguished judiciary on the establishment of the Bahrain International Commercial Court."

"Calling the creation of the BICC "a landmark not only for Bahrain but for the entire region," Justice Suryakant said it demonstrates "a deep commitment to the rule of law, judicial excellence, and the facilitation of global commerce."

He added, "For India, this development holds special significance. Our two nations share a relationship grounded in centuries of trade, cultural exchange, and mutual respect."

Justice Suryakant further stated, "The BICC's establishment opens new avenues for collaboration, particularly in the realms of arbitration, mediation, and commercial dispute resolution, where both our jurisdictions have demonstrated a synergetic belief in efficiency, fairness, and respect for transnational comity." (ANI)

