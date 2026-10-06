Former Bangladesh foreign minister alleges ISI link to 2024 political upheaval, raises alarm over severe human rights violations

Geneva [Switzerland], October 6 (ANI): Former Bangladesh Foreign Minister and Bangladesh Awami League Joint General Secretary Mohammed Hasan Mahmud has alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was involved in the political developments that led to the ouster of the government in Bangladesh in 2024.

Speaking about the current political situation in Bangladesh, Mahmud stated that the interim government that followed the August 2024 political upheaval, as well as the present government, had moved towards closer ties with Pakistan.

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He alleged that there were indications of Pakistani intelligence involvement behind the events of August 5, 2024, and claimed that the ISI had links to what he described as atrocities against political opponents.

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Mahmud called for a “national reconsideration” of Bangladesh’s political direction, saying that the politics of hatred, denial and confrontation must end.

He also urged the government to lift the ban on the activities of the Awami League and stop what he described as repression of its leaders, workers and supporters. “There must be national reconciliation,” Mahmud stated.

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He further alleged that Bangladesh was facing a severe human rights situation, including restrictions on freedom of expression and repression of religious minorities.

According to Mahmud, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists had faced attacks, with temples and churches allegedly being burned or demolished and hundreds of Hindu homes reportedly destroyed over the past two years.

Mahmud also claimed that more than half a million political opponents, mainly Awami League workers and supporters, had been arrested during the same period.

He alleged that more than 120,000 people remained in custody and claimed that over 200 Awami League leaders and workers had died in custody due to alleged mistreatment, lack of medical care and torture.

Citing the case of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, Mahmud alleged that the monk was arrested for protesting against alleged repression of religious minorities and had remained in custody without bail. (ANI)

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