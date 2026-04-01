Former Chinese envoy to India removed as vice-foreign minister

China has removed senior diplomat Sun Weidong from his post as the vice-foreign minister, in a sudden decision announced without explanation, marking the latest high-level exit from Beijing’s diplomatic establishment.

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The move was cleared by China’s State Council and conveyed through an official notice, though no reason or timeline for the removal was specified. Sun, a seasoned diplomat with significant experience in South Asia, had earlier served as China’s ambassador to India for over three years before being elevated to the vice-ministerial rank in 2022. His tenure in New Delhi coincided with a particularly sensitive phase in India-China relations following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

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As the Vice-Foreign Minister, Sun remained closely engaged with India-related affairs and broader regional diplomacy. He held multiple interactions with Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, as part of efforts by both sides to stabilise ties and resume dialogue mechanisms.

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Reports suggested that Sun’s removal came amid a broader pattern of abrupt dismissals of senior Chinese officials in recent years, often linked by observers to President Xi Jinping’s ongoing anti-corruption drive and internal political reshuffles.