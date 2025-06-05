Washington DC [US], June 5 (ANI): Former Indian Ambassador of India to United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Thursday, who is part of the all-party delegation in US, questioned Pakistan's credibility in chairing the United Nations' Taliban Sanctions Committee and serving as the vice-chair of UN Security Council's Counter Terrorism Committee.

Sandhu further questioned how much authority the Pakistani Army might have given to the delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto, who is in the US at the same time as India's delegation.

"On the UN, it also implies how seriously Pakistan will take terrorism, especially when such a responsible position they are given. A very high-power parliamentary delegation led by Mr Bhutto is here - how much authority and power the Generals or Marshal side has given to them?" Sandhu said in the US.

Pakistan is set to chair the United Nations Security Council's Taliban Sanctions Committee in 2025, which is responsible for enforcing sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans and arms embargo against people or organisations which are associated with the Taliban. Pakistan will also serve as the vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee this year, which was established after the September 11 attacks in the US. The looks to implement various measures to counter terrorist activities across the world.

Further hitting out at Pakistan, Sandhu said that while the US and India "share a bond of democracy," Pakistan is controlled by its army.

"For Indians, democracy starts on our dining tables... All of you have seen the democracy that exists in Pakistan. Their Army controls their democracy. The United States and India have a bond of democracy between them. We have to ensure that the important democracies of the World monitor the irresponsible people who wield power in Pakistan, so they can't get away with shortcuts," he said while interacting with the Indian diaspora.

Earlier on June 4, Bilawal Bhutto, who is on a visit to the US, addressed a briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York and sought reconciliation with India, making a plea for talks and Intel sharing between the two neighbours, after the neighbouring country suffered losses post Operation Sindoor.

The Pakistani side has suffered great losses after it attempted to target Indian defence and civil installations in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

As per an ongoing analysis of the damage inflicted upon by the Indian Air Force on Pakistan Air Force, it is emerging that 6 PAF fighter jets, two high-value aircraft, over 10 UCAVs, one C-130 transport aircraft, along with multiple cruise missiles, were destroyed by Indian air-launched cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles. (ANI)

