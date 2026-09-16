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Home / World / Former J-K DGP SP Vaid condemns Pak naval ship collision with Indian vessel, calls it "violation of mutual agreement"

Former J-K DGP SP Vaid condemns Pak naval ship collision with Indian vessel, calls it "violation of mutual agreement"

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ANI
Updated At : 09:22 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 16 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid on Wednesday condemned the Pakistani naval vessel PNS Hunain's collision with an Indian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, recognising it as a "violation of the mutual agreement" between the two nations.

Speaking with ANI, Vaid noted the registration of a protest over the incident by the Ministry of External Affairs to the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commision as he was summoned today.

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He emphasised that the government recognised the Pakistani naval vessels as a direct violation and lodged a formal complaint.

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Expressing contentment that the collision didn't cause much damage, the former DGP said that the concerns should be raised with the Pakistani Ministry as well.

"Yes, it is a violation of the mutual agreement between India and Pakistan. Today, the Ministry of External Affairs called the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan Embassy and summoned him. He was also told that this is a direct violation of the agreement. This could have led to a major tragedy, but fortunately, not much damage occurred. It is a violation, and India has lodged a protest with Pakistan. This should be conveyed to the concerned Pakistani Ministry," he said.

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The Pakistani naval vessel involved in a collision with an Indian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday evening was PNS Hunain, an Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Pakistan Navy, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident took place on September 15 when the Pakistani vessel approached a frontline Indian Navy warship carrying out a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea.

The Pakistani naval ship closed in at high speed and manoeuvred in an "unprofessional and unsafe manner", resulting in a collision, sources said. No major damage was reported in the incident.

Following the incident, India summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over what it termed the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct" of Pakistani naval units.

The MEA said the incident occurred in international waters and did not cause any major damage. It, however, said the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was "in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991."

The Pakistani Charge d'Affaires was advised to convey to the concerned authorities in Pakistan the need for all military units to exercise due care and comply with relevant bilateral agreements to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

The Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Charge d'Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the MEA said.

Subsequently, the Pakistan Navy ship was observed to be heading to harbour after sustaining damage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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