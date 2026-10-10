New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister late Shinzo Abe, met RSS General Secretary Hosabale in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss strengthening India-Japan relations, with a focus on civilisational bonds and cultural cooperation.

The meeting took place at Keshav Kunj, the RSS office in New Delhi, and featured a cordial and substantive exchange of views on enhancing cooperation between the two countries through cultural engagement and people-centric initiatives.

Advertisement

Akie Abe, Chairperson of the Foundation for Social Contribution, and Taniguchi, Chairperson of Nippon Kaigi, a prominent Japanese non-governmental organisation, interacted with Hosabale for over an hour, reflecting a shared interest in deepening engagement between Bharat and Japan.

Advertisement

Both Akie Abe and Hosabale will explore avenues for collaboration in areas including cultural cooperation and people-to-people engagement.

The RSS leadership, the Foundation for Social Contribution and the Nippon Kaigi delegation also agreed to work towards strengthening cultural ties between Bharat and Japan.

Advertisement

The meeting comes as on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and remembered the late Japanese leader as a “visionary” who played a defining role in taking India-Japan relations to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was pleased to meet Akie Abe and underlined her enduring association with India.

“Pleased to meet Mrs. Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Deeply value her enduring association with India. Abe San was a dear friend and a visionary leader who played a defining role in elevating India-Japan relations to new heights," PM Modi said in the post.

Earlier on Wednesday, the inauguration of the Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi took place, a dedicated space commemorating the former Japanese Prime Minister and his contribution to India-Japan ties.

"The inauguration of the Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi yesterday is a fitting tribute to his lasting contribution to India-Japan friendship,” the post added.

The corridor was inaugurated in the presence of Akie Abe. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Akie Abe jointly inaugurated the memorial, with the UP CM presenting her with a memento.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on X on Wednesday, described the memorial as a tribute to Abe's memory and legacy and his enduring contribution to India-Japan relations.

“A tribute to the memory and legacy of former PM Shinzo Abe of Japan and his enduring contribution to India-Japan relations. The Abe Memorial Corridor, a dedicated space at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi, captures key landmarks in the evolution of the India-Japan partnership and celebrates his close personal friendship with PM Narendra Modi. The Corridor was inaugurated today in the presence of Mrs Akie Abe, spouse of the late PM Shinzo Abe," the post read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)