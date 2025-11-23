DT
Home / World / Former Maoist splinters and faction of Gen-Z alliance in Nepal unite to form Pragatisheel Loktantrik Party

Former Maoist splinters and faction of Gen-Z alliance in Nepal unite to form Pragatisheel Loktantrik Party

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], November 23 (ANI): Former Maoist splinters and faction of Gen-Z alliance in Nepal has united to form Pragatisheel Loktantrik Party. The new political party was announced on Sunday by merging various groups led by former Maoist Centre deputy general secretary Janardan Sharma, Durga Sob of the Nepal Samajwadi Party (Naya Shakti) and former Rastriya Swatantra Party chief whip Santosh Pariyar.

As per the announcement made on Sunday, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai, who earlier headed the Naya Shakti, will serve as the party's patron. The draft statute envisions a collective leadership that is inclusive of youth and women.

"The elections should be held on time. If it is not held on time, then it would push the constitution would be in danger. But will they be able to hold election with prolonging situation? The ill intention they have, the game they're playing, if the public won't be step up the vigilance and come forward with the terms for the conduction of election then the constitutional accident would be inevitable. After the conduction of election as well if new forces fail to emerge then the same parties would come forward taking over the power," Baburam Bhattarai, former Nepali Prime Minister and patron of the party said.

The party, which is registered with the Election Commission under Durga Sob's name, has chosen an eye as its election symbol.

Earlier, the leaders had agreed on November 14 to form a new party to include all the like-minded people to address the agenda raised by Gen Z groups and bring the country's derailed politics on a right track.

At the announcement, Sharma criticised Maoist Centre's leadership for failing to eliminate corruption and social oppression.

Pariyar highlighted the importance of developing political thought to reflect Nepali society, urging progressive forces to unite to safeguard the nation. Sob emphasized correcting past mistakes and promoting proportional representation for indigenous peoples, Dalits, women, and marginalized regions.

Sudan Kiranti pledged to implement the party's manifesto in practice, calling it a "historic milestone" for addressing national and public concerns.

The newly formed party also announced a five-member presidium to run the party as per the principle of collective leadership. Ojashwi Bhattarai, Durga Sob, Santosh Pariyar, Sudan Kiranti, and Ashok Jaiswal are in the presidium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

