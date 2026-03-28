Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli arrested in case related to suppression of GenZ protests

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 28 (ANI): Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been arrested by Nepal Police from his residence in Bhaktapur, in connection with an alleged culpable-homicide-related case linked to the alleged suppression of the September 2025 Gen Z-led anti-corruption protests.

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Nepali Congress leader and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested earlier from his residence. The arrests follow a formal complaint filed by the Home Ministry, which triggered an investigation and led to the issuance of arrest warrants.

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According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, police officials said the action is being carried out to implement recommendations made by a commission led by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki.

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The commission recommended that Oli, Lekhak and then Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung be charged under Sections 181 and 182 of the National Penal Code for criminal negligence, with a proposed prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The report also recommends action against then-home secretary Gokarna Mani Dawadi, Armed Police Force chief Raju Aryal, former head of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and then-chief district officer of Kathmandu Chhabi Rijal, suggesting prosecution under Section 182 of the code.

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It further recommends that other officials found responsible be dealt with under the respective laws governing their organisations. The report attributes the crackdown to criminal negligence and recklessness, citing failure to act on prior intelligence about possible escalation that led to multiple deaths.

During the Gen Z protests in Nepal in September 2025, a total of 77 people were killed, while government and private property worth billions were destroyed.

A Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Friday decided to implement the commission's report, paving the way for legal action against those named.

The first Cabinet meeting also decided to form a study committee to look into matters related to security personnel, based on the recommendations of the Karki Commission.

The Cabinet decided to form a separate investigation committee to examine the role of security agencies, and it will be implemented immediately in cases involving political leaders and others.

The newly formed government has publicised the decisions taken at its first Cabinet meeting held on Friday.Apart from that, the first meeting of rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah also took four major decisions, including the implementation of the report of the commission formed to investigate the suppression of the Gen-Z movement.

The Cabinet decided to express respect and pay tribute to all known and unknown martyrs of the Gen-Z movement on September 8 and 9, 2025, as well as to the martyrs of earlier movements. It also appointed Sasmit Pokharel, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, as the official spokesperson of the Government of Nepal. (ANI)

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