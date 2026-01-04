Former Nepal PM Oli hands over statement to probe committee, records statement at NHRC on Gen-Z Protest

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 4 (ANI): Former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has handed over a written statement to the high-level investigation committee formed to probe the atrocities during the Gen-Z protest.

Oli who had been adamant about not appearing in front of the probe committee, handed over the statement to the committee after he was served with the notice to appear for the interrogation.

The commission's team had reached Oli's new residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, on Sunday afternoon to deliver a letter ordering him to submit his statement within seven days.

However, Oli immediately provided a written statement at his residence itself, responding to around 60 questions, according to a member of his secretariat.

"Oli gave his 'written submission' to the team that had gone to deliver the notice," the secretariat source said. Commission member and former DIG Bigyan Raj Sharma confirmed that the notice had been delivered at Gundu on Sunday.

The commission has already recorded statements from almost all individuals connected to the incidents of September 8 and 9. Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak was also summoned to the commission office to give his statement. Oli, however, had refused to appear at the commission's office in Singha Durbar to record his statement.

Following Oli's insistence, the commission team went to Gundu to take his statement. Although around 60 questions were asked, commission officials and staff have not disclosed the contents of Oli's written submission.

On Sunday itself, Oli appeared in front of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to record his statement in connection with suppression and violence that occurred during the Gen-Z movement on September 8 and 9.

According to NHRC member Lily Thapa, Oli was questioned on Sunday afternoon regarding the crackdown, vandalism, and violence that took place during the protests.

The Commission has already taken statements from dozens of individuals in relation to the incident. It has previously questioned Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak as part of the investigation.

During Oli's tenure as prime minister, 23 people were killed in Kathmandu and Itahari on September 8. The following day, widespread vandalism led to the destruction of government and private property worth billions of rupees across the country.

Over the two days, a total of 76 people lost their lives, including 23 protesters and 10 prisoners. A significant number of deaths were also reported during incidents of looting and arson.

Oli had previously been adamant about not recording the statement, raising questions about the competence and impartiality of commission chair Karki. The latest move by Oli of changing his stance comes with the countdown for the election drawing to an end.

The former Prime Minister who kept clinging onto his post and fled from the government residence at the last minute is barred from leaving the Kathmandu Valley. With two months left for the election, the latest move by Oli is assumed to be the pressure exerted on him by the restrictions imposed on his travel.

Oli at the time had been arguing that Karki had already formed opinions about political leaders and officials of the then government even before becoming the commission chair and therefore was not in a position to take his statement.

He has also been describing the Sushila Karki-led government as illegitimate and demanding that the commission itself be scrapped. Initially, the commission had prepared to arrest Oli to record his statement if he continued to refuse. However, after Oli emerged even stronger following the UML's 11th general convention, the commission reportedly backed off.

As Oli continued to issue aggressive statements, the commission appeared increasingly defensive. Eventually, in line with Oli's wishes and stance, the commission team went to Gundu and returned after taking his written statement. (ANI)

