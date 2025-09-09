DT
PT
Former Nepal PM's wife dies after house set ablaze

Former Nepal PM's wife dies after house set ablaze

Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar succumbed to her injuries during treatment
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Demonstrators push a police booth to burn it outside Nepali Congress party office in Kathmandu. Reuters
Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, passed away after her home in Kathmandu's Dallu area was set ablaze by protesters. She succumbed to severe burn injuries at Kirtipur Burn Hospital, according to family sources.

Demonstrations led by young people, dubbed "Gen Z protests," erupted over the government's temporary ban on social media platforms, citing non-compliance with regulations.

Police fired on crowds that resulted in loss of 19 lives.

Protesters attacked government buildings, including the Parliament House and homes of top leaders like Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who subsequently resigned.

President Ram Chandra Paudel also resigned amid escalating turmoil.

