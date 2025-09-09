Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, passed away after her home in Kathmandu's Dallu area was set ablaze by protesters. She succumbed to severe burn injuries at Kirtipur Burn Hospital, according to family sources.

Demonstrations led by young people, dubbed "Gen Z protests," erupted over the government's temporary ban on social media platforms, citing non-compliance with regulations.

Police fired on crowds that resulted in loss of 19 lives.

Protesters attacked government buildings, including the Parliament House and homes of top leaders like Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who subsequently resigned.

President Ram Chandra Paudel also resigned amid escalating turmoil.